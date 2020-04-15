Club Guvnor donates 60,000 kilos of maize flour to COVID-19 Task Force

Spread the love

















Kampala – Uganda’s leading entertainment nightspot Guvnor Uganda has today donated 60,000 kilos of maize flour to the COVID-19 task force.

The donation was handed over to Mary Karooro Okurut, the Minister in Charge of General Duties in Prime Minister’s office and head of National Response Fund Group of Covid19 by Guvnor – Angenoir Managing Director Charlie Lubega.

“We applaud the efforts taken by the government of Uganda to combat the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led by His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni. We are committed to doing all that is within our means to avert the spread of the virus. As Uganda’s number one night spot, we led by example and indefinitely closed our entertainment facility following a Presidential directive,” Lubega said.

“Measures taken to stop COVID-19 are understandably for the greater good. Nevertheless, livelihoods of millions of Ugandans have been affected, some left without basic necessities like food. Our humble donation is in response to the President’s call for companies to donate towards the COVID-19 relief fund,” he added.

“Our hope and prayer is that this will soon be over so that Ugandans can go back to living their lives. Of course, the biggest celebration of this milestone will be at none other than Uganda’s number one nightspot – Guvnor,” he concluded.

President Museveni has today increased the countrywide lockdown for another 21 days, in order to combat the spread of the virus.

However as we report this,Uganda has reported 54 cases of the virus and seven recoveries have been achieved so far.