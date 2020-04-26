April 26, 2020

EGYPT: 227 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths confirmed

April 26, 2020 REDPEPPER Editorial

Minister of Health Hala Zayed attends meeting with members of the Parliament's African Affairs Committee

Spread the love

AGENCIES | Cairo – Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced, on Saturday, 227 new COVID-19 confirmed cases, while 13 people died from the virus.

Egypt’s Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said that all of the new cases are Egyptians.

The new cases raise the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in Egypt to 4319 and deaths to 307, Megahed added.

The number of coronavirus cases whose tests turned from positive to negative increased to 1450, including 1114 people who recovered from the virus. All positive cases were quarantined at hospitals, the spokesman said.

The ministry affirmed that death percent in Egypt has decreased to 7.1%.

The representative of the World Health Organization in Egypt John Jabbour, that the counts of coronavirus patients in Egypt are not disturbing.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

COVID-19: Foreign hackers sabotage US coronavirus emergency response

April 26, 2020 AGENCIES

TONNY G. OWANA: A Word of Advice to Uganda’s Future Leaders Already in Leadership

April 26, 2020 REDPEPPER Editorial

COVID-19: Intercepted Rwandan quarantined as Three people test negative get released

April 26, 2020 Moses Agaba | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *