EGYPT: 227 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths confirmed

AGENCIES | Cairo – Egypt’s Ministry of Health announced, on Saturday, 227 new COVID-19 confirmed cases, while 13 people died from the virus.

Egypt’s Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said that all of the new cases are Egyptians.

The new cases raise the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in Egypt to 4319 and deaths to 307, Megahed added.

The number of coronavirus cases whose tests turned from positive to negative increased to 1450, including 1114 people who recovered from the virus. All positive cases were quarantined at hospitals, the spokesman said.

The ministry affirmed that death percent in Egypt has decreased to 7.1%.

The representative of the World Health Organization in Egypt John Jabbour, that the counts of coronavirus patients in Egypt are not disturbing.