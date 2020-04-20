VIDEO: A sign of Victory! Active COVID-19 cases drop to 17 as 10 people, including 5 children of Watoto Church, are discharged

Spread the love

















Entebbe – The Ministry of Health has, on Monday, April 20, revealed the discharge of 10 people subsequent to their recovery from the novel coronavirus, notable 5 children of the Watoto Church.

In a ceremony littered with praises and glory presided over by State Minister for Primary Health Care, Moriku Joyce Kaducu, climaxed the discharge of the 10 from Entebbe Grade B Hospital were have had been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

Among the discharged were five children of the Watoto Church children’s choir who were part of the two teams that returned from the UK and Canada in March as the pandemic took its toll on the world.

Those discharged include Watoto Children Choir attendants (3), a bodaboda rider of Kasubi and the other person is from Kalangala Islands.

Monday’s discharge from Entebbe Grade B Hospital substantially increased the number of recoveries from 28 to 38 thus dropping active COVID-19 cases to 17.

On March 31, COVID-19 update issued by the Director of General Health Services under the Health Ministry, Dr Henry G Mwebesa confirming the 11 cases; that included the Watoto Children’s Choir members

Pr. Julius Rwotionyo, Watoto Church Associate Team Leader, disclosed that a fortnight ago the two teams of the Children’s Choirs returned from the United Kingdom and Canada comprising of 12 children and 10 adults each.

“We learned an additional 6 children and 3 adults on the same Choir also tested positive and immediately taken for treatment,” Pr. Rwontionyo divulged.

Pr. Rwontionyo further disclosed that Watoto Church was working closely with the Ministry of Health and the assigned health workers to follow all the necessary precautions to curb any further spread of the virus.