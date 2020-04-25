COVID-19 cases rise to 5 at Arua Hospital as another truck driver tests positive

Spread the love

















Arua – Another truck driver has tested positive of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) bringing the number of cases at Arua regional referral hospital to five.

This was revealed by Dr. Joyce Moriku, the State Minister of Health in charge of Primary Health Care during a press conference at Arua hospital boardroom on Saturday.

According to Moriku, the truck driver who was on transit to DR Congo was intercepted at Vurra customs in Arua district on the fateful day and rushed to Arua hospital for further management.

“Yesterday, we received four cases of coronavirus and these are four male truck drivers yet another one has been brought just few minutes ago. So, we have received another positive case brought from Vurra customs,” Moriku declared.

“That means right now, we have five cases of COVID-19 in the treatment centre of Arua hospital,” Moriku added.

Moriku, however, commended the hospital staff and the district leadership for accepting the cases to be brought and managed at Arua hospital

“This shows that we are really working for the entire nation and for the world. I want to thank the people of Arua for this generosity they have demonstrated,” Moriku said.

She noted that as per science and epidemiology, when a disease is identified in a certain geographical location, it is not supposed to be transferred to another location, a reason the four cases intercepted in West Nile are being managed at Arua regional referral hospital.

According to Dr. Philbert Nyeko, the Arua hospital director, all the patients are stable with mild symptoms.

“We have competent doctors ready to take up the task. Some health workers were trained from here but we need more to manage the situation,” Nyeko appealed.

Meanwhile Mario Obiga Kania, the State Minister of Internal affairs said as a caution Uganda has taken, once there is a very little suspension, the person is taken in to isolation from the public to avoid the spread of the disease.

The Arua cases have brought the total number of coronavirus patients in the country to 76 out of the 15, 000 people tested but with no death case. Of the positive cases, 46 have already been discharged.

