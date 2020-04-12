COVID-19 cases rise to 54 after 1 returns positive in Sunday tests

Spread the love

















Kampala – The Ministry of Health has, on Sunday April 12, confirmed an additional COVID-19 case after nearly 96 hours, rising the count to 54.

Ministry of Health’s Director-General Health Service at the ministry of Health, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, confirmed the case this evening

“One new case confirmed of COVID-19 out of the 169 samples tested today at

Uganda Virus Research Institute with the total number of confirmed cases standing at 54 in Uganda,” Dr. Henry Mwebesa disclosed said.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed the discharge of patients that have fully recovered from deadly COVID

“Four patients have recovered and been discharged from Entebbe Grade B Hospital on Saturday (April 11) following recovery from COVID-19,” a statement read,

Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng disclosed that recovered patients tested negative twice in a 24-hour interval.

she added: “The patients we are discharging today have spent 21 days in the hospital. It takes time for the viral load to go down.”

The Head of the COVID-19 National TaskForce, Dr. Rugunda, on Saturday, April 11, urged the communities where the discharged hailed/resident to receive them in confidence because proper treatment was given to the patients.

“I want to appeal to the communities to warmly welcome the discharged patients and reintegrate them into the communities. These people have been properly treated and given the requisite tests and have been clearly declared healed. You have no reason not to reintegrate them into their communities” Dr Rugunda appealed to the public.