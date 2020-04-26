COVID-19: Intercepted Rwandan quarantined as Three people test negative get released

Spread the love

















Rukiga – District Health Authorities have intercepted Albert Nigyene, a Rwandan national and put under institutional quarantine as a precaution measure against the spread of COVID-19,

Gilbert Ahumuza, acting Rukiga District Health Officer, revealed that Nigyene, 30, was intercepted on Saturday, April 25 by Police at Bukinda police post, on foot enroute to Rwanda.

“After Police intercepting him, I rushed to the station. on interrogating the suspect, he narrated to have started the journey on foot from Busia district. He claimed to have been a hawker in Busia but was forced to leave the place due to lockdown,” Ahumuza said.

Ahumuza said that the suspect will spend the mandatory 14 days of quarantine at Kamwezi High School quarantine center.

Three released from Quarantine

In other news, three people who have been under institutional quarantine at Kamwezi high school over suspected Covid-19 pandemic were on Saturday, April 25 discharged after Uganda Virus Research Institute results confirmed they tested negative.

Ahumuza disclosed that the three were intercepted entering into the district from Rwanda through porous borders

“We have awarded them with certificates to confirm that they are corona-virus negative, and set free,” Ahumuza added.