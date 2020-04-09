COVID-19: King Caesar, Pr. Bugingo donate UGX100M each to Gov’t

Spread the love

















KAMPALA — King Caesar Mulenga of King Ceasor University, has on Thursday also donated UGX100 million to the COVID19 National Task Force in effort to support government efforts to fight the deadly virus.

Mulenga – also vice-chancellor at the university, commended the health ministry and government for their efforts in the fight

“King Caesar university is also training over 300 health workers to help government on human resource to curb the spread of COVID-19,” Mulenga devoted.

In equal retort, Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of the House of Prayer Ministries also donated UGX.100M to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in efforts to help people who have been affected by the coronavirus shutdown in the country.

Pr. Bugingo handed over the dummy cheque to that Anti-Coronavirus National Task Team – currently chaired by Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Ruhakana Rugunda

“We are with you in prayer and we pledge to continue giving more assistance towards those in need especially during this time,” Pr. Bugingo said.

He further affirmed that this was gesture reflecting the support of the House of Prayer Ministry International extended to the authorities to safeguard the health of the country.

Ruparelia Group has also delivered a donation of two brand new COVID-19 new pickup trucks towards the efforts to fight the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the country.

Earlier this week, Investment Minister Anite received donations of vehicles and funds to government to expedite their operations in fighting the COVID-19.

Anite confirmed receipt of the vehicles and donations from the investors that were responding to the presidential call to support the COVID-19 fight in Uganda

“I received seven vehicles; two from Paul Zhang of Tingan Tan (Mbale Industrial Park), two others from a group of Chinese investors from Mbalala in Mukono., an ambulance from Yasser Ahmed of Hariss international (Riham), 2 double cabin picks from Omar Ahmed Mandela of the Mandela Group” Anite clarified.

Modern Distillers Ltd and Hariss International (Riham) also responded to the government’s call for support by donating UGX. 100M each to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.