COVID-19 spread curve flattened, No new cases registered for third consecutive day

Minister of Health, Dr. Ruth Aceng and ministry’Dr. Atwine Diana/ (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala – Ministry of Health has, this evening – Saturday, April 11, revealed that out of the samples tested none returned positive of the deadly coronavirus.

The revelation was made this evening, on the Ministry of Health official Twitter handle – giving a sign of relief as Ugandans prepare for their Easter Celebrations.

“All 555 samples tested today, were NEGATIVE for COVID-19. The number of discharged patients is now 4 including the index case. Confirmed cases of #COVID_19 in Uganda stands at 53,” read a tweet by Health Ministry tonight.

The Prime Minister of Uganda, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda officially announced the discharge of three patients from Entebbe Grade B Hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

Dr. Rugunda urged the communitis where the discharged hailed/resident to receive them in confidence because proper treatment was given to the patients.

“I want to appeal to the communities to warmly welcome the discharged patients and reintegrate them into the communities. These people have been properly treated and given the requisite tests and have been clearly declared healed. You have no reason not to reintegrate them into their communities” Dr Rugunda appealed to the public.

Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng disclosed that recovered patients tested negative twice in a 24-hour interval.

“The patients we are discharging today have spent 21 days in hospital. It takes time for the viral load to go down.”

“One of the COVID-19 confirmed cases, a mother delivered a baby at Entebbe Grade B Hospital last weekend. Both are both in stable condition. Her baby tested negative for COVID-19,” Dr Henry Mwebesa said, the Director General Health Services at Ministry said.