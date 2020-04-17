COVID-19: Survival of SACCOs hangs on thread as members default on loans

Spread the love

















Mbarara – As the government moves to keep the population safe, several measures have – since the first COVID-19 case, been instated to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In nationally televised addresses, President Museveni banned public gatherings, shut-down institutions, public and private transport, among others and most notably closure of businesses in efforts to keep Uganda safe.

Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs) nationwide are facing increased member defaults on loans in the wake of the novel Coronavirus.

According to Pison Mugizi, Chairman of Butuuro SACCO in Bushenyi -Ishaka municipality, about UGX6 billion was loaned out to members, but none of it has been paid back yet. Most of the defaulters blame the COVID-19 related lockdown for their inability to pay.

“Many of members, such as bodabodas and traders, have no other source of income following the lockdown on businesses by the presidential directive,” Mugizi said.

Several SACCOs have been affected in the COVID-19 pandemic with members defaulting.

In response, the SACCO’s management resolved to extend the affected members’ loan repayment times.

“We encourage affected members to come and discuss with management how their loan repayments can be rescheduled; or we can give them a grace period of payment,” he said.

However, he encouraged members whose business has not been directly affected by the lockdown to continue servicing their loans as agreed.

“Some members pretend to have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and yet they haven’t. People like farmers are still planting. We appeal to them to pay their loans as per their schedules,” Mugizi said.

Butuuro SACCO has two branches, one in Kyabugimbi town council and another in Kashenshero town council in Mitooma district.

In a similar bind is Ankole Diocese Millennium SACCO.

According to Agnes Atwine, the SACCO’s Senior acting Manager, loans to members currently stand at UGX5.8billion. However, there are fears that members will default on payments as measures to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus continues to take their toll on businesses.

“We are worried as loans compose eighty one (81%) percent of our total business, and yet members seem unable to pay,” Atwine explained.

The SACCO’s patron, Bishop Rt. Rev. Dr. Sheldon Frederick Mwesigwa, also revealed that the Ankole Diocese Millennium SACCO’s 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which had been slated for March 24, 2020 was postponed until further notice due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Savings, recruitment hit

Benon Kajubi, the Managing Director Kakiika United Co-operative Savings and Credit Society Ltd told theCooperator that the pandemic has negatively impacted savings and recruitment of new members.

“Since the outbreak of this disease, savings have reduced, and we no longer get people coming to take loans. Even the number of new clients seeking to open accounts with us has gone down,” he said.

Instead, he said, the SACCO receives more members coming to withdraw their savings to use during the lockdown.

Founded in 2010, Kakiika United Co-operative Savings and Credit Society Ltd has a current loan portfolio of about Shs 400 million.

Nevertheless, Kajubi is optimistic that the strict measures aimed at combating the spread of the novel Coronavirus will soon be eased and business will normalize.

The Ministry of Health, on Thursday April 16, revealed that all 1,162 suspected coronavirus samples tested negative at the Uganda Virus Research Institute; capping the cases to 55 with 19 recoveries and 0 fatalities.

“Of the 1162 samples tested, 839 were samples from cargo truck drivers while 323 were from individuals under quarantine and their contacts across the country,” Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General Health Services at the Ministry of Health.

“Today, eight (8) patients who were positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered, tested negative twice for COVID-19 and discharged from Mulago Hospital Specialized (7) and (1) Hoima Hospital,” Dr. Henry Mwebesa added.