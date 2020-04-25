COVID-19 Taskforce moves to ban Truck-drivers from making stops in Kisoro

Spread the love

















Kisoro – The district COVID-19 taskforce has moved to ban long-distance truck drivers from making stopovers in the area as one of the measures to control the spread of coronavirus disease.

This restrictive measure comes in the wake of the increase in infections among long-distance truck drivers; Kenyan and Tanzanian nationals.

The truck-drivers traverse Uganda to Rwanda and democratic republic of congo as on Friday intercepted at Cyanika border town in kisoro on transit to Kenya as I now admitted at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.

Capt. Peter Mugisha the Kisoro RDC has said that they have banned trucks from parking in Kisoro Municipality and that they have intensified security at the border towns of cyanika with Rwanda and Bunagana with the democratic republic of congo as well on all the porous borders.

“We have now banned all transit trailers from parking in the Municipality or else anywhere in the district as they are not allowed to go into lodges or hotels but will only park at the borders where security and health officials will not allow them not to go out of their vehicles, ” Capt. Mugisha said.

He urged the people of Kisoro to be vigilant to alert the authorities anytime truck driver makes a stop and also applauded the resilience of the people of Chahi sub-county who informed him after spotting one.

Capt. Mugisha made the remarks on Saturday April 25 while receiving 15 tonnes of relief food worth UGX 33m from King Ceasor Mulenga University owned by the son of the Land, Vietnamese Consul in Uganda, King Ceasor Augustus Mulenga

The Items were delivered by Geoffrey Hashaka, the Prime Minister of the King Ceasor Development kingdom, held at the district headquarters.

He appaulded the generous heart of King Ceasor Mulenga for coming to their rescue Saying that they need more food as if all to be reached they still need about 20 tonnes of food calling upon other people to come

Abel Bizimana, the Kisoro LCV boss, expressed concern citing it was in Uganda where witch doctors were paid more than doctors and urged the MPs to bring the UGX20m received from Parliament and hand it to the district task force to make necessary pans

“King Ceasor Mulenga is one of the generous man I have ever seen as he gives without any condition as we the bafumbira are happy with him as it’s Good who gave him to us ” Bizimana said.

Geoffrey Hashaka, the Prime Minister of the King Ceasor Development kingdom, who represented King Ceasor Mulenga the Vietnamese Consul in Uganda said that the 15 tonnes of food worth UGX33M is to be distributed the whole district where ten most vulnerable families in 320 villages in kisoro are to benefit from the relief food.

He says that King Ceasor has done a lot in the whole country with the King Ceasor university paying over half of the fees for medicine and law students and also gave Ugx 100m to the national task force headed by the prime minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda.

Joseph Muhoozi the Chahi sub county district councillor says that security needs to intensify in the patrols as many people in trading centres are still drinking and there is need for the quick intervention of relief food people are dying.