DETERMINED! Why Kyabazinga Formed Busoga COVID-19 Relief Task Force

Bugembe – As the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world sending billions of people into lockdown, the Kyabazinga of Busoga, HRH William Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope IV has launched the Busoga Region COVID -19 Relief Food Taskforce at the Kingdom Headquarters.

The king, concerned about the impact COVID-19 could have on his subjects in Busoga has set up a kingdom COVID-19 team headed by Owek. Noor Osman under Busoga Royal Concept (BRC). The Taskforce is mandated to coordinating efforts aimed at raising the much-needed relief items for Kyabazinga Subjects.

Flanked by the kingdom Premier also Executive Director of the National Planning Authority, Dr. Joseph Muvawala, the Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga thanked Kyabazinga and the private sector for the efforts towards the kingdom call and requested for a quick rural response from government.

Kingdom Health Minister during temperature measurements before the Launch at Bugembe

‘’Busoga Kingdom had a responsibility to lobby food items to cater for its starving population as soon as the cultural institution handed over a cheque of 85 million Shillings to boost the operations of the National COVID-19 Taskforce early last week’’, Kadaga revealed after donating 40 tonnes of maize worthy 20M to the Kingdom.

The speaker, also Kamuli District woman Member of Parliament noted

that the national taskforce is currently concentrating its’ food aid campaigns in the areas of Kampala and Wakiso while sidelining other

equally starving communities throughout the country.

At the launch, the kingdom also unveiled different sanitizers and food items worth 200 million that were last week lobbied from the business community and other well-wishers including Madhvani group of companies, Keshwala group, Indian Community –Jinja among other

partners.

Owek. Osman Noor, the regional task force chairperson told reporters

that a section of Kingdom subjects were silently starving, tasking

able members of the public to contribute towards aiding the vulnerable

people.

‘’The food items will be distributed across the 11 districts of Busoga sub-region among lactating mothers, pregnant women, bodaboda riders, taxi drivers, street vendors, elderly and persons with disabilities’’, said Osman.

Early this month, the Prime Minister of Uganda Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda

unveiled a 15-Member team appointed by President Yoweri Museveni to

manage the COVID-19 Response Fund. The Team, which is supervised by

Rugunda, is under the stewardship of Mary Karooro Okurut, the Minister in Charge of General Duties.

Uganda’s coronavirus cases have risen to 74 confirmed cases after 11 more truck drivers tested positive for the virus on Thursday. Of the 11 confirmed cases, 6 are Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula border post while 5 were from Kenya .