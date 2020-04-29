COVID-19: Dokolo North MP calls for prioritising repair of water sources, donates UGX24Million to District taskforce

Spread the love

















DOKOLO – Dokolo District local government has confirmed the receipt of a total of UGX49million from Dokolo North MP Paul Amoru Omiat and his Dokolo South counterpart Felix Okot Ogong to expedite anti-COVID-19 operations

On Monday, April 27, Paul Amoru handed to the Resident District Commissioner Lawrence Egole the UGX20M that was allocated to legislators and added additional UGX40M from his pocket to support the task force.

“This money can be planned for to support our peasant farmers in Dokolo North Constituency to enhance the production of food and cash crops in a bid to address the post coronavirus challenges and food insecurity if we procure hand hoes to support vulnerable people especially women,” Amoru said.

The handover took place during a meeting of the district task force and the District Chief Administrative Officer Isha Mboge acknowledged receipt of the funds.

Amoru urged the district task force to consider using part of his donation to rehabilitate non-functional water sources so that people can have access to clean and safe water at this particular time they are encouraged to wash their hands regularly.

“The national strategic response to COVID-19 is not only health-focused and I urged the central and local government to equally look at critical areas like economy and education among others,” Amoru asserted.

“Our economy has been affected badly because very many people lost jobs, factories are not fully operational and other businesses are also crippling. Aas Parliament, we hope to discuss how government can begin supporting local investors and entrepreneurs who are currently struggling after corona as a move to regain and stabilize our economy,” Amor added.

At the moment, I want to believe that government is working on a stimulus plan to come up with a much clearer strategies of stabilizing the economy, he said.

The legislator encouraged people to get engaged in serious agricultural works as the fight against coronavirus continues adding that there is need for stakeholders and development partners to begin working on post recovery plan considering the fact that majority of people purely rely on agriculture for livelihood.

He commended President Yoweri Museveni for his continued support, exemplary leadership and guidance in fighting COVID-19 and also applauded the Speaker of Parliament Ms Rebecca Kadaga for continuing to steer Parliament to support government emergency response in the fight against the pandemic and approval of the supplementary budget.

The RDC of Dokolo Lawrence Egole pledged to ensure the money is spent in a transparent and accountable manner.

On Friday last week, Felix Okot Ogong handed to the district UGX20 million given by parliament and also added UGX5M as a personal contribution.

While addressing the Nation in a televised broadcast to give update about his coronavirus guidelines, Tuesday evening, President Yoweri Museveni condemned MPs for allegedly seeking to divert Ugandans from the current war against coronavirus.

Museveni further revealed that he met the Speaker, Ms Rebecca Kadaga and told her that MPs had entered the trap and the best way to extract themselves from it is by not spending the money on personal needs.

“I agreed with the Speaker that they donate the money to the district taskforce where they come from, it will limit the damage.