Double jeopardy as sex networks thrive in Quarantine Centres

Some of Quarantined COVID-19 travelers and nationals protest against Uganda restrictions at a facility in March 2020. (File Photo)

Kampala – Unsolicited reports indicate that sexual affairs are being registered in COVID-19 quarantine centres thus sabotaging government and Health Ministry efforts to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Uganda.

The reports were confirmed Monday, April 13 by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary (PS) Dr. Diana Atwiine while being hosted on the Spectrum show at Radio1 90Fm.

“Ugandans are completely unserious. Those in quarantine have even begun having affairs,” a concerned Dr. Atwiine revealed.

They move to between each others’ in the designated hotels where we have placed them. For instance in Mulago Hospital, the Quarantine persons move from their rooms to visit their colleagues in other rooms,” PS Atwiine is quoted as saying on Radio One.

As the sexual networks extend beyond the Quarantine period, the released persons would shun health guideline such as practising social distancing at the end of 14 days of confinement.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary (PS) Dr. Diana Atwiine (File Photo)

President Yoweri Museveni has been briefed about the matter and is to highlight the same in his Tuesday, April 14 address to the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, March 25, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, the State Minister of Health, disclosed that the identified isolation centres included hotels, university hostels and lodges.

She declined to name the places since their owners had expressed fear of losing customers.

“We wanted to name these places so that people who want to go for the quarantine can do that easily but the hotel owners said it would make other customers fear the places,” Ms Nabbanja said.

The Ministry of Health has, on Monday, April 13, confirmed that none of the samples tested positive of COVID-19, capping the number at 54

🔺Today,639 samples tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19

🔹Confirmed cases of COVID-19 stand at 54 in Uganda

🔸7 Recoveries

🔹231 individuals under institutional quarantine

🔸1,302 cumulative contacts were listed

🔹573 contacts to confirmed cases have completed 14 days follow up — Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) April 13, 2020

“639 samples were tested today at Uganda Virus Research Institute and none tested positive,” tweet from Ministry of Health read..

Dr. Ruth Aceng had earlier disclosed some of the patients that recovered has be successfully discharged

“Happy to hear that 3 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and tested negative twice for COVID-19 after 14 days of treatment. They have been discharged from Entebbe Grade B Hospital, today. The total number of recoveries is 7,’ Dr. Aceng said.