Dr. Ronnie talks about Music Journey, Medical Career

RedPepper’s Fab Mc and Sarah Nabakooza caught up with Ronnie for a chat.

RP Digital: Briefly tell us about yourself

RONNIE: I am known as 3in1 Man, I was born on 4th December 1985 at Mengo hospital. I am from Myanzi-in Mityana District. I studied my Primary level at St.Kizito primary school Kyengeza, from PR.3 to primary 7, then I join St.Ambrose .s. from s.1 to S.3, later I joined Mityana S, S Namukozi in 2002 up to 2005 where I completed my A’ level. Then I join my medical course at Chemequip. Then finished at Medicare Health professional s college in Mengo 2009.

RP Digital: Are you single?

RONNIE: Am not single I do have a wife and kids, though it’s not yet official.

RP Digital: What inspired you to join the music industry?

RONNIE: Well when I was still in school I used to love music so much up to now it’s one of my hobbies. I used to mime Local songs for different musicians and during school festivals while I was at school.

RP Digital: What message do you aim at giving people through your music?

RONNIE: The message I give is always about love, the gospel of God. And I aim to educate and alert people about so many things in life.

RP Digital: Which artist would like to collaborate with?

RONNIE: I would love to collaborate with David Lutalo. I love his music and the message he portrays through it.

RP Digital: What are the high and lows you have encountered in your music journey

RONNIE: Let me start with lows, it needs a lot of sacrifice to satisfy fans musically and it so challenging in Promoting whereby it needs a lot of resources and releasing quality music not quantity to fans. Then Highs, I Have got many good friends and fans, music creates good relationship with people outside there when you give good music and people love it. Music has changed my life totally.

RP Digital: Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

RONNIE: For sure my dream is to be on the Bill board whereby they are talking or displaying me like an ambassador of some companies ,where I inspire people in all walks of life like I see other musician s do it RP Digital: What do you be want to be remembered ?

RONNIE: I want to be remembered as an artist who brought change in music industry of Uganda and the whole world, I want to be international.

RP Digital: Tell me something about your new project.

RONNIE: So far I have two projects out, first I have ‘ Tuliyambala yellow’ it’s an NRM political song and another one I released it recently about the ‘Corona virus crisis’ it’s my latest release. it is sensitizing people about the virus and advice for them to follow the presidential directives and standard procedures the health workers direct them to do and avoid to be victims of the deadly disease.

RP Digital: Can we call you an NRM diehard.

RONNIE: Not really but am a strong supporter of NRM as a political party.

RP Digital: Any Final Remarks.

RONNIE: I call upon my fans to support me in my music career. I promise to deliver quality music mainly and not specifically quantity with a message that inspires people and other artist s who want to join music .But one thing I tell everyone reading this is to be with discipline and respect to each other.

