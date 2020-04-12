E.AFRICA: Gov’t says Kenya has highest number of COVID-19 cases in East Africa due to robust testing

Spread the love

















Kenya’s Health Services DG Patrick Amoth reveals that government has been able to identify more coronavirus cases to flattened spread curve. (COURTESY PHOTO_

AGENCIES | Nairobi – Kenya’s Health Services Director General Patrick Amoth has revealed that government has been able to identify more coronavirus cases due to robust testing it is conducting on people suspected to have been exposed to the virus.

Amoth said the competitive testing had put Kenya at a vantage position of netting more cases thus reducing community infections in the region since the first was reported on Friday, March 13.

The DG made the remarks on Saturday, April 11, when he was tasked with answering why the country had the highest number (191) of coronavirus cases in the region.

“The clear and straight forward answer is that Kenya has tested more than any other country in the East African region so we are able to pick up more cases,” said Amoth.

According to the medic, cases of Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia were likely to spike as the counties firm up efforts to do rigorous testing.

He added that Kenya will also experience a surge in as soon as mass testing will be rolled out.

“So as they ramp up their testing, their numbers will also significantly rice. These numbers will rise further as we go to mass testing at the community level,” the health DG explained.