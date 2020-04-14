Ex-DPC Kira Road hands over office

Spread the love

















Kampala – Outgoing DPC Kira Road, Kasigaire Micheal has, on Tuesday, April 14, officially handed over to the incoming Nuwagaba Herbert,

Nuwagaba was transferred from Mpigi after serving in Iganga.

It is on record that some few years, Kasigire was transferred from Kira Road to Nakaseke and cleaned up the area to zero crime rate making it a good and stable living area.

Due to his absence, the rate of crime in Kira Road increased and the community requested IGP to bring back Kasigire.

He was brought back and fought criminality that had increased in the area.

The Inspector-General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, on April 6, sent Kira Road Police Station DPC Michael Kasigire to Entebbe Police.

The POlice boss affirmed that the transfer was with immediate effect under a brief from AIGP Asuman Mugenyi.

Kasigire now replaces SP Baker Kawonawo who was arrested for defying the President’s directive to implement a lockdown in a bid to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The defiant cop allowed bars and nightclubs to operate well knowing that Entebbe has facilities which accommodate most of the patients and other individuals under quarantine.

Police publicist CP Fred Enanga confirmed the news.

“Its true DPC Kira Road Michael Kasigaire has been transferred to head Entebbe Police Division with Immediate effect,” said Enanga.

“What I can say is I have been transferred to Entebbe Police and will soon report on duty,” Kasigaire confirmed the transfer