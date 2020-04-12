Ex-Principal Judge Ntabgoba dies at 81

Former Principal Judge, Jeremiah Herbert Ntabgoba, served his country in various capacities. (Courtesy PHOTO)

Kampala – Uganda’s former Principal Judge, Justice Jeremiah Herbert Ntabgoba, 81, is dead.

Sources closed his family revealed that Justice Ntabgoba went to be with the Lord at IHK this morning, Sunday, April 12, after a long battle with diabetes that kept him in and out of hospital.

He also reportedly had brain surgery late last year and his life is said to have quickly deteriorated after that.

Who was Jeremiah Herbert Ntabgoba?

Born on July 21, 1939 to Zakayo Bakunzi Rugiriki and Maria Bakunzi Nyirajana in Kisoro, Justice Ntabgoba rose through the ranks to become Registrar General (1973 – 1978), and Administrator-General.

The University of Dar-es-Salaam bred lawyer went to receive the Distinguished Service Medal, Government of Uganda from the Amin administration.

Justice Ntabgoba was later appointed Judge in the High Court of Uganda (1978-1981) before joining African Regional Industrial Property Organisation, Harare, Zimbabwe as Director-General (1981-1989)

Ntabgoba returned to Uganda in 1989 and served as the Principal Judge, High Court Uganda, till 2004 when he retired.

The former Principal Judge was listed as a reputable judge by Marquis Who’s Who, an American publisher of a number of directories containing short biographies founded by Albert Nelson Marquis in 1898.

Upon retirement, he worked as a consultant for one of Uganda’s largest law firms- Kampala Associated Advocates, mainly on intellectual property matters.

Justice Ntabgoba is survived by his wife, Mary Nyirandimubakunzi, of 54 years and six children: Jeffery, Judith, Jerome, Juliet, Justina, Jeninah.