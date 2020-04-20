First Lady Announces Distribution of Self-study aid for lockdown school-going kids

Spread the love

















Kampala – The Minister of Education and Sport, First Lady, Janet Museveni has this evening urged parents and immediate family to facilitate the continuity of learning amidst the lockdown.

While delivering a COVID-19 Education Response plan, Mrs Museveni asserted that continuity of learning would progress beyond the classroom to homes and hinted on the distribution of self-study aids.

“On the continuity of learning, I informed you that this happens beyond the four walls of a classroom but reinforced by effective implementation of the whole curriculum. In the present circumstances of total lockdown, the greatest contributors to learning are the parents and immediate family members,” Mrs Museveni submitted.

Mrs. Museveni added: “I, therefore, reiterate my appeal to parents and families, to help learning take place by involving the learners in their home activities to give them skills for life such as cooking, cleaning, gardening, looking after animals, business, art, music, physical activity, play and sports and many others. Spend time with your learners to develop their values and positive attitudes,”

The First Lady further disclosed that the Ministry had sanctioned a framework to guide the process of continuity of learning with a focus on the basic competencies highlighting harmonized learning materials for use in the continuity of learning.

“These lessons will address basic concepts which learners at various levels have already covered. The purpose of this to ensure consolidation of concepts already learnt as a basis for further learning when schools open,” Mrs Museveni said.

The Education Minister further disclosed that the learning would be delivered on Radios and Televisions; mainly focusing on P.1 to P.7 and Secondary level starting Monday April 20 in addition to in addition to pre-recorded lessons and materials that will be accessible online soon.

Minister of Education and Sports, First Lady Janet Museveni. (PHOTO: File)

The Ministry has confirmed that Self-study print materials for P1 to P7 had also been developed to be distributed to learners by the District leadership led by the RDC and CAO in collaboration with Sub-county and Parish chiefs and Local Councils – sustaining that proper records were to be kept.

“The Ministry will hand the materials to the District leadership led by the RDC and CAO. These will distribute to the Sub-county chiefs who in turn will hand them to the Parish Chiefs. The Parish Chiefs will use the LC1 to hand them to the homes. Proper records shall be kept at every level,” Education Minister said.

Modifications hinted on

Some of the modifications hinted on in the Education Response plan for post-COVID 19, by the First Lady included:

home-study for pre and lower primary to allow children to enjoy their learning through play, songs riddles, counting, listening, speaking and writing in both local languages and English. Learners in TVET Institutions, Tertiary Institutions and Universities should engage in wide reading on various subjects including economics (Global and National) Social System, Health Inventions and Innovations. This will widen their knowledge base All Teachers, Instructors and Lecturers should effectively prepare for all the lessons/lectures for the current term/semester to redeem the time when schools/institutions re-open. Headteachers and heads of Institutions are hereby instructed to give the teachers the necessary assistance for this preparation. Post-COVID-19: The Ministry plans to strengthen the program of Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Psycho-social support, safety and security of learners and coordination with various stakeholders – in partnership with Ministry of Health, issue Standard Operating Procedures to education Institutions to ensure the safety of learners and teachers. Education Ministry will continue to actively monitor the situation and make further recommendations as guided by H.E The President, the Ministry of Health and the National Taskforce on COVID-19

.The first lady equally lauded the government, agencies, education partners and other stakeholders for their efforts to restore normalcy in Uganda amid COVID-19 pandemic.

“Once again, I would like to express my appreciation to all the government agencies, individuals, organizations and education partners for the support they continue to accord the ministry during this difficult time,” Mrs Museveni bowed out.