COVID-19 updates: Trump signs aid package as U.S. death toll tops 50,000

AGENCIES | Washington DC – US President Donald Trump signed a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill into law Friday, April 24 that includes more money for the small-business loan program, hospitals and testing.

The bill includes more than $320 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, created by the CARES Act, which was passed late last month and provides forgivable loans to small businesses that keep their employees on the payroll.

Meanwhile, experts ripped Trump’s idea of injecting disinfectant as a possible treatment for coronavirus infections. But during the ceremony, Trump walked back his comments from Thursday, saying he was being “sarcastic.”

The new legislation comes as the death toll in the U.S. topped 50,000 on Friday, according to NBC News’ tally. The global recorded death toll has passed 190,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.