Former People’s Redemption Army rebel suspect dies

Spread the love

















Kabale – A former People’s Redemption Army rebel outfit suspect, Patrick Biryomumeisho Kirasha and one of Kabale FDC strongmen has passed on.

Kirasha passed on Wednesday morning April 22, at Rugarama hospital in Kabale Municipality where he has been admitted a few days ago

A source closed to the family revealed that ever since he was released from prison in 2006, Kirasha has been in and out of the hospitals both in Kabale and Kampala.

A brother to renegade Col. Anthony Kyakabale, Biryomumeisho was in 2003 arrested by Chieftaincy of Military intelligence and detained in Kampala and then remanded to Kigo prison where he spent three years till he was acquitted by court.

At the time of his arrest, Kirasha was a division councillor for Central ward in the central Division LCIII council in Kabale municipality and was among the first

Lydia Turyahumura, the Kabale FDC chairperson, eulogised Kirasha revealing that FDC has lost a big pillar and one of the few people in Kabale that have kept on the fight against President Museveni dictatorial government, adding he was among the few first members of Reform Agenda in 2001.

Dr. Joseph Tindyebwa, the FDC national Deputy secretary-general for Research and Policy says that Kirasha has been one of the pillars of the party in Kabale as well on the Kigezi sub-region.

“Even when he was intimidated leading to imprisonment over trumped-up charges, he kept his loyalty to the party and it a terrible thing that he has gone before seeing the fruits of the struggle he begun of liberating the country.