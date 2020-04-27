Four Tanzanian truck-drivers test positive as Uganda COVID-19 cases rise to 79

Spread the love

















Kampala – As Uganda continues to tumble with the truck-drivers dilemma, Ministry of Health, on Sunday, April 26, confirmed four new case of the novel coronavirus – all truck drivers.

The Health Ministry revealed that the 1,989 samples were tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute with four turning positive of COVID-19.

“Out of these (1,989), 1,578 samples were from truck drivers while 411 were from the community. The new cases are Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula,” part of the Health Ministry tweet read.

The four Tanzanian truck-driver confirmed tally the total of Uganda’s COVID-19 cases to 79.

This follows the World Health Organization (WHO)’s International Health Regulations (IHR) directive that every case that is confirmed should be registered and treated at the host country.

On Sunday, April 26, The National COVID-19 Taskforce resolved trucks-drivers to adopt relay system from borders.

The National COVID-19 Taskforce agreed that all trucks entering Uganda will have only one person on board for the next four weeks in a move to control the movement and exposure of Ugandans to foreign truck drivers.

The meeting which was convened on Saturday decided that drivers will have to implement the relay system-where a designated driver drives to the Ugandan border and from there on, another from Uganda who has tested negative for COVID-19 continues with the rest of the journey.