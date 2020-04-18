Meet Gad Masiko; tutor that donated salary to COVID-19 National TaskForce

Spread the love

















Kabale – Barely a day after Easter Sunday, the nation woke to news of tutor at a teachers’ college in Kabale, Gad Masiko, donating his salary to the National COVID-19 Taskforce.

Masiko, 47, a tutor at Bishop Stuart Primary Teachers College, a resident of Kabale donated his March salary of UGX 850,000 as support towards the vulnerable people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The educator revealed why he forfeited the March salary to help some Ugandans that are suffering due to the lockdown especially those that lacked what to eat and that it is also payback to the people of Uganda and government.

“I realised it was important to give back to the people of Uganda as a reward because the government of Uganda paid for my education a from Diploma in education, degree through to master degree,” Matsiko revealed

He added: “I encourage other civil servants to come out and also support the government in the fight against this pandemic because the people we are helping the ones that employ us, “.said Masiko.

Masiko asks his fellow civil servants that can afford to also give so that ugandans that are on dere need can be helped.

Who is masiko.

Born to John and late Edrida Tukahirwa of Shororo Village, Rwene Parish, Buhara Sub-County, Ndorwa East- Kabale District, Matsiko, 47, is the second born and married to Catherine Masiko, a social worker, blessed with four children.

Education.

He had his primary education at Kabahesi Primary School; Kigezi high school for his O’Level before joining St. Marys College Rushooroza for his advanced level of education in 1995. He later joined National teachers college Kabale for his Diploma in Mathematics and physics completing in 1997.

After receiving his Diploma, he went to teach at Bubaare secondary school in Rubanda from 1997 to 2006 and also graduated with a degree in mathematics and physics from Kyambogo university before joining Kabale -Bukinda core Primary College as a tutor where he has been teaching till last year when he was transferred to st Stuart.

The Educator also holds a Master’s degree of education specializing teacher education from Agha Khan University, institute for educational development, East Africa which he got in 2013 and Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration and Management (PAM) from Uganda Christian University.

Some of his former students at Bubaare Secondary school in Rubanda district from 1997 to 2006 refer to him as down to earth teacher who used to help some students as the nickname there was negligible.