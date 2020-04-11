11/04/2020

Giant falls! Nsambya Hospital Director Dr Edward Ddumba dies

14 hours ago
Kampala – The Medical Director of St. Francis Hospital Nsambya, Dr Edward Ddumba, passed on in the wee hours of Saturday (morning)

A Source close to his family revealed that the senior Physician and Neurologist passed-on at 2 am Saturday morning and the cause of his passing is still unclear.

Dr. Ddumba’s passing was first communicated by Masaka Diocese Namugongo Committee where the deceased was a member.

“Dear Members, it is with great sadness that we let you know of the death of our fellow member of the Masaka Diocese Namugongo Committee the late Dr Edward Ddumba. He was the medical superintendent of Nsambya Hospital. Burial arrangements will be announced soon. May Dr Ddumba’s soul Rest in eternity,” a post read.

Dr. Ddumba was the Medical Director of Mulago Referral Hospital before his appointment by St. Francis Hospital Nsambya’s Board of Governors in May 2016.

Old Boy of St. Mary’s College Kisubi (1965 – 1970), the Late Dr. Ddumba was previously the Head of Department of Internal Medicine at Mulago National Referral Hospital, Member of the Teaching Staff of the Department of Medicine at Makerere University College of Health Sciences for over 20 years.

He was later appointed Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital a designation he held from 2006 to 2010.

Dr. Ddumba was a Board member, Senior Consultant of Uganda Sickle Cell Rescue Front (USCRF).

“We will miss his expertise in areas of Sickle cell disease process and it’s management, neuroscience and other pertinent illnesses; but more importantly we are forever grateful for his love, kindness, and efforts towards the sickle cell community in Uganda,” a doctor at Nsambya Hospital eulogised.

He has been an Old Boy of St. Mary’s College Kisubi (1965 – 1970)

