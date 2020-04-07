Gov’t creates National COVID19 Response Fund, Minister Karooro appointed custodian

Spread the love

















Kampala – Uganda’s Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Ruganda has, on Tuesday morning April 7, confirmed inception of the National COVID19 Response Fund to oversee transparency and make sure all resources mobilized to serve the purpose of fighting this pandemic.

The announcement manifested from a Tuesday morning in a meeting of the National Task Force headed by the Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda and graced by President Museveni.

President Museveni – in retort – appointed the Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Mary Busingye Karooro Okurut to head the Operations of the National fund.

The educator, author and politician will take political charge of the fundraising efforts – donations, items, COVID-19 equipment, funds, et cetera.

Museveni also appointed Dorothy Kisaka, the Senior Governance Advisor to the Prime Minister, to be the Administrator of the Fund.

“A number of people have been asking in regard to where they can channel the resources they would wish to contribute. We want to have clarity in government as to how this is going to be done,” Rugunda noted.

“We want to help government officer especially those who are at the frontline of the fight against Covid-19 to really to be able to concentrate on the tasks they are supposed to be performing,” he added.

“We want to give more time to the Minister and her team to concentrate more in the mobilization of resources since there are already a number of people who can handle this responsibility”.

Prime Minister Rugunda hailed all those that have so far contributed towards the effort, saying it is this collective support that will help government response much faster.

For those intending to make a donation….

Stanbic Garden City Branch

Account Name: National Response Fund to COVID-19

Account Number: 9030017338551

Telephones: 0772311093 or 0793942474 or 0701106293

Email: [email protected]