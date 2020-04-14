Gov’t extends lockdown for 21 days, to monitor progress to lift it

President Museveni has sanctioned the extension of the lockdown for an addition three weeks. (PPU PHOTO)

Nakasero — The Government of Uganda has, on Tuesday, April 14, confirmed the extension of the lockdown for an additional 21 days.

In a nationally televised address, Museveni disclosed that the extension was in efforts to combat the deadly coronavirus that has kills many globally.

“Therefore, all the measures previously announced will stay in place for another 21 days. These additional 21 days, will definitely help us to defeat this virus decisively, or if not defeated totally, to prepare better as to how to cope with it,” said President Museveni.

“The lock-down is starting tomorrow (Wednesday), April 15, 2020 up to the May 5 2020. This is in order to give ourselves more time to study the situation for a longer period,” Museveni added.

President Museveni briefly reveled the country into the current COVID-19 status of Uganda

“So far Uganda has tested 5,664 people with 54 confirmed positive, 7 recoveries and no registered death/ fatalities. 4,015 were returnees from abroad, 1,232 were contacts of returnees. 402 were people who got worried and volunteered to get tested,” President Museveni said.

Museveni challenged Ugandans to be optimistic that the deadly coronavirus would be defeated.

“Some people are waiting for COVID-19 treatment which is coming in a few years yet they can easily stop the further spread by behavioural change – the same way AIDS was defeated in Uganda,” Museveni sustained.

The Ministry of Health yesterday Monday, April 13, confirmed that none of the samples tested positive of COVID-19, capping the number at 54,

“639 samples were tested today at Uganda Virus Research Institute and none tested positive,” tweet from Ministry of Health read.

Health Ministry disclosed that those tested today are part of the 5,664 samples have so far been tested at the Uganda Virus and Research Institute for the COVID-19.

The Ministry also confirmed that 231 individuals were under institutional quarantine leading up to enlisting of 1,302 cumulative contacts and of which 573 contacts – to confirmed cases – had completed 14 days follow up