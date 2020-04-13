HARED Petroleum responds to Gov’t call, donates food to COVID-19 Task Force

Some of the Food Relief donated to Jinja COVID-19 Task Force by HARED Petroleum. (Photo: Brian Musasiizi)

Jinja – HARED Petroleum Ltd, owned by the Jinja based Businessman Yusuf Musa Bashir has donated 13,607 kilograms of Posho and 1,000 kilograms of beans to the Coronavirus response task force to be given to the vulnerable people.

The donation was the company’s contribution towards the welfare of vulnerable Ugandans who as a result of economic distortion caused by the pandemic, are unable to cater for their feeding needs.

The food, handed over by the Hared Petroleum Operations Manager, Abdu-Karim Muhammad, was received by the head of the Jinja Anti-Coronavirus Task Team Eric Sakwa, the area Resident District Commissioner (RDC). Hared pledged to continue giving more assistance towards the needy revealing that this was the first phase.

Abdukarim (2nd L) Handing Over Food Relief to Jinja RDC Sakwa(C)

Muhammad commended the District Taskforce for a good job done towards protecting Residents and urged members of the public to play their part in the fight against COVID-19.

On his part, RDC Sakwa hailed the private sector for rallying behind the President’s call and warned traders against hiking food prices during the current uncertainty created by the COVID-19 outbreak. He added that there’s still stability in the market and there is no justification for a price hike.

The Ministry of Health, on Sunday April 12, confirmed an additional COVID-19 case after nearly 96 hours, rising the count to 54.

Minister of Health, Dr. Ruth Aceng and Permanent Secretary, Dr. Atwine Diana (FILE PHOTO)

“One new case confirmed of COVID-19 out of the 169 samples tested today at Uganda Virus Research Institute with the total number of confirmed cases standing at 54 in Uganda,” Ministry of Health’s Director-General Health Services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa disclosed said.

