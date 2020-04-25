Panic grips Health workers, patients as intercepted COVID-19 positive truck-driver is admitted at Kabale Hospital

Spread the love

















Kabale – Panic gripped health workers and patients at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital subsequent the admission of a COVID 19 patient at the facility on Friday morning.

A Kenyan truck driver, Daudi Noir Ali, was among the 11 truck drivers whose samples were tested and were positive on Thursday.

He was intercepted at Cyanika Border town between Uganda and Rwanda as he was in transit to Kenya.

Customs Authorities reveal that Daudi exited Uganda on April 21 through Cyanika border post to Rwanda and returned Friday morning at Cyanika before being intercepted and driven to Kabale Regional referral hospital,

His turn-boy, Issiak Abdiwahab is apparently under institutional quarantine at St Francis hospital Mutolere in Kisoro district.

Some of the health workers at the regional referral hospital – who spoke on condition of anonymity – revealed that they are scared given they had not received the protective gears.

Patrick Besigye Keihwa, the kabale LC5 boss, called on the people to remain calm given the situation was under control affirming that the isolation ward was far from the usual wards

“Am asking the people not to be scared the situation is under control the patient has been put in an isolation ward that is far away from the usual wards,” Keihwa said.

He challenged the people to follow the presidents directives as well as the ministry of health guidelines of staying at home, wash hands and stop overcrowding if COVID019 was to be defeated citing that in 2013 Kabale was hit by Marburg and they managed to fight it.

Darius Nandinda the Kabale Resident District Commissioner who is also the head of the district COVID -19 task forces, appealed to the public to strictly observe the presidential and ministry of health guidelines to avoid contracting the disease.

“A confirmed case of Covid -19 that has been transported from Kisoro and is currently admitted at the Kabale regional referral hospital isolation center tells us that disease is already in our community the fact that the victim passed through Kabale before reaching Kisoro district. Everybody must observe the presidential and ministry of health guidelines if we are to stop the disease from further spread,” Nandinda said.

Nandinda said that the surveillance committee of the Kabaledistrict Covid-19 task force shall assist in tracing the contacts of the confirmed victim the fact that he drove through Kabale town before reaching Kisoro district.

Dr Sophie Namasopo director for Kabale regional referral hospita says that her facility was well equipped to handle any Covid-19 positive case because they had already established a 10-bed-capacity Isolation center in outside tent and over 30-beds of the mental ward that had been reserved to serve as an extension to the main facility.