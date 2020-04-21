Heavy rains ravage Kabale destroying houses, gardens

Spread the love

















Kabale – Heavy downpour on Sunday ravaged gardens, houses leaving roads are inaccessible in Maziba sub-counties in Ndorwa east in Kabale District.

The rains, that have been pounding the area for days, destroyed houses, crop gardens of beans, sweet potatoes, banana plantations, pineapples and ruined roads in the areas of Kavu and Kafunjo in Maziba sub-county and Karweru in buhara sub-county.

Speaking to Our Reporter, Wilfred Niwagaba (Ndorwa East MP) revealed that the areas of Kavu, Karweru in Maziba sub-county and Kafunjo in Buhara sub-county were severally affected by the heavy rains with rolling ginormous stones damaging houses.

Rwambeho Catholic church and other houses in Karweru, Maziba sub-county were destroyed

“Now, Kavu is inaccessible by road with heavy rocks blocking the road and I call upon those in the areas to leave the area and go to be with their relatives in other areas,” Hon. Nuwagaba called out.

The Shadow Attorney-General disclosed that he was set to write to the office to the Minister of Disaster & Preparedness to intervene in rescuing of the affected people given some barely had a home to live in and eat after the heavy rains ravaged the area.

Patrick Besigye Keihwa, Kabale LC5, asserted that he had dispatched the District Disaster Committee led by the Chief Administrative Officer to access the areas and issue a report to be submitted to the Prime Minister’s office for immediate intervention.

This comes as the time the country is focused on COVID-19 pandemic amid a lockdown.