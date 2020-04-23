Huawei beefs up State House COVID-19 emergency response, deliver video conferencing equipment

Spread the love

















Kampala – Chinese multinational technology company, Huawei has on Thursday, April 23, delivered video conferencing equipment to State House to enhance communication in the management of the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The equipment including 2 sets of video conferencing systems was donated by the international telecommunications giant to facilitate the effectiveness and efficiency of communication and data sharing which is critical in the pandemic containment.

Receiving the donation, Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, Chairperson of the National COVID-19 Taskforce, said the digital facility enables the meetings between State House and government arms to take place at a time when social distancing is exercised to control the spread of COVID-19.

“I am happy that we are given this powerful instrument to fight against Covid-19 and at the same time to efficiently and conveniently do our business,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr. Rugunda said the equipment will be sent to State House, Entebe and State House, Nakasero as he applauded Huawei for interconnecting many parts of Uganda with first class communication capabilities to ease and improve communication.

“Huawei remaining consistent, actually promoting the well-known policy of government E-government, doing business electronically,” Dr. Rugunda added.

This is the second time for Huawei to assist government’s efforts in combatting Covid-19 with digital instrument.

The ICT firm recently donated telemedicine equipment to the ministry of health to enable smooth communication between the Ministry of Health headquarters and frontline health workers in hospitals.

In his tweet, President Yoweri Museveni said, these facilities will allow the medical staff to conduct “real-time& interactive communication, including on their phones and computers, without much risk of physical contact.”