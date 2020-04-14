Hundreds of Households affected as Hailstorm ravages crops in Kanungu

Spread the love

















Kanungu – A heavy hailstorm on Easter Sunday, April 12, ravaged Kanungu district destroying crop gardens and plantation leaving over 100 farmers stranded.

The most affected areas are Matanda and Kanyinoburimano in Kihihi Sub County and Nyakagyera and Kiruruma in Nyamirama Sub-County all in Kinkizi West Constituency in Kanungu District.

Mwebesa Moses, a resident of Matanda, who lost acres of maize and sweet potatoes, revealed that the heavy rain lasted for almost an hour and caused considerable damage and the residents now fear that famine will strike again.

“Over 100 households each with an average of 5 people are affected and the most affected crops include maize, cassava, bananas sweet potatoes and beans,” Mwebesa said.

Kinkizi West MP Hon James Ruggi Kaberuka flanked by Kihihi Sub-County-LC-3 Chairman-Nelson Natukunda visiting some gardens that were affected by the hailstorm in Matanda. (PHOTO: Moses Agaba)

James Ruugi Kaberuka, the Kinkiizi West MP, on Monday April 13, visited the areas where he commiserated with the residents who suffered the loss of their crops and promised that he would work with the District Disaster Preparedness Committee headed by the RDC to ensure that they get relief food from the government.

” I urge the Sub-County leaders to register all affected families so that the government through the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness can support them,” Kaberuka advised.

The disaster comes at a time when residents are trying to come to terms with Coronavirus pandemic shut down when they are appealing for food relief to mitigate the prevailing closedown challenges.