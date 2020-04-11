11/04/2020

It’s a boy! Media Personalities Flavia, Kabura welcome child

3 hours ago
Flavia Tumuiime and Andrew Kabura have welcomed a baby boy into this world. (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala – As the Lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, media personality, Flavia Tumusiime welcome a bouncing baby boy.

The intelligent and articulate TV and radio host ushered into the world the baby boy, Liam Ahabwe Kabura at Nakasero Hospital on Friday, April 10.

Flavia is married to Sports journalist Andrew Kabura

Flavia Tumusiime officially introduced her hubby Andrew Kabura in November 2018 and later walked down the aisle in January 2019 at All Saints Church Nakasero in Kampala

The two media personalities later on hosted and served their visitors at Kampala Serena Hotel in Kampala.

3 months after their glamorous wedding, Flavia Tumusiime revealed the secret that made Kabura win her heart.

She took to her Instagram account and posted ‘I love who you are love’ which left many men in Kampala who once wanted to marry this queen wondering.

Well, congratulations, Andrew and Flavia!

