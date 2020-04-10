10/04/2020

Jinja Pastor challenges Gov’t officials to forfeit salary to COVID-19 fight

3 hours ago Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent
Kampala – A Ugandan Pentecostal pastor has asked members of parliament and other senior government officials to forfeit their salary so that the government can relocate these funds to more demanding causes amidst coronavirus effects on the economy.

As the number of Uganda’s COVID-19 cases stands at 53, Matia Kasaija, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development told parliament last week that over 780,000 Ugandans may be pushed into poverty as the spread of coronavirus takes a toll on the economy.

Government has been calling upon the wealthy to support its efforts in fighting coronavirus and the private sector is responding tolerably.

However, Pastor Jimmy Nangoli Sureman of Arise and Shine Christian Church says despite unwavering Government’s several measures to facilitate the continuation of economic activity and social well being as lockdown sweep through the country, there is need by the officials to forfeit their salary to allow the country deal with the pandemic.

‘’Ugandans are continuing to adherence to government measures against the spread of COVID-19, we ask that Cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries, heads of public institutions and other senior officials forfeit at least two months’ salary in complementing government efforts towards the fight against the pandemic’’.

Pastor Nangoli added that this is an occasion for everybody especially
in families to pray more intensely for each other and those who are ill.

‘’We should pray also for those at the frontlines especially doctors, nurses and medical staff and other careers, including media that the Lord will protect them as they place their own well-being at risk in the service of all’’, he added.

Last week, Government decided to borrow up to UGX1.6 trillion from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to facilitate the economy.

It should be remembered that the neighbouring Rwandan government suspended salaries for top government officials including ministers, permanent Secretaries, heads of public institutions and senior civil servants for the month of April “in solidarity with the most affected Rwandans”.

