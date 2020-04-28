KABALE: Two severely injured in accident

Spread the love

















Kabale- Two people have been seriously injured in a motor accident along the Kabale- Katuna road in Kabale town.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional police Spokesperson, confirmed that the accident happened on Tuesday at around 1 pm along Kabale Katuna highway at Kabale University junction/

Motorcycle registration number UEA155P bajaj ridden by Kanyesigye Gideon 23 years of Nyakitabire cell Nyakashebeya parish Kasambya sub-county Rukiga district on its way from Katuna side knocked another motorcycle registration number UES490F bajaj ridden by Kizito Innocent. 34, a manager at Bunyonyi overland resort, Kabale as he branched to Kabale University,” the Spokesperson revealed

Maate says that they both sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Kabale regional referral hospital by police which visited the scene.

He disclosed that both motorcycle s are packed at the police station and Inquiries to establish the cause ongoing as the case is registered at Kabale police station under TAR 10/2020.