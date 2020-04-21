Kabale university injects UGX72M in rehabilitating Regional referral hospital, offers manpower

Spread the love

















Kabale – Kabale University has donated UGX72M towards the rehabilitation of the intensive care unit at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.

This was revealed by Prof Joy Constance Kwesiga, Kabale university vice Chancellor at the hospital on Monday, April 20

The intervention follows the recent concern raised when the parliamentary committee on health visited the hospital and discovered the facility barely had the capacity to handle any COVID-19 case

It was also discovered that the hospital’s ICU had only four operational beds with three designated for women and other units in shambles.

This was revealed by Prof Joy Constance Kwesiga the Kabale university vice Chancellor at Kabale hospital on Monday.

Prof. Kwesiga says that as the university they have come out to support the hospital after receiving information that it has been operating without an intensive care unit which shall be used as the treatment centre, in case of any patients during the current national fight against the Corona Virus Pandemic

“Kabale university contractors are executing the works, which are expected to be completed within two weeks. This intervention was identified as a priority area, by the District task force in consultation with the leadership of Kabale Regional Referral Hospital (KRRH),” said Prof. Kwesiga.

“The region of Kigezi will, therefore, be prepared to take on patients, in general, as well as to care for other medical needs of those patients who require critical care The ICU, therefore, will continue to play this role beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic and will further provide an important infrastructure for medical student training for the University,” said Prof. Kwesiga.

Prof. Kwesiga also revealed that the 30 staff members of Kabale University School of Medicine have joined the rest of the health professionals in the region to provide expertise as and when needed.

Six (6) senior members of Kabale school of medicine are part of the Kabale District Task Force, serving on the different Committees and he University will mobilize and deploy at least 15 more health workers if the need arises,” Prof. Kwesiga

The general staff of Kabale University have also responded to the call by President Museveni and individually contributing towards the Fund to fight COVID-19 with UGX3.3m has so far been collected as it has been given to the Districts in the Region of Kigezi.

She also revealed that designated Petrol Stations in these Districts to enable access fuel with Districts of Kabale, Kanungu, Kisoro, Rubanda, Rukiga, and Rukungiri set to receive a minimum of 150 litres of fuel to ensure that the vehicles may be available to transport emergency cases, including women in labour and those constrained by other ailments, lack of fuel has been cited as a big obstacle.

“Kabale University also gave out 259 and 50 litres of fuel to the Kabale and Rubanda District COVID Task Forces respectively, In addition, a University 14-Seater Van has immediately been availed to the Kabale District Task Force to serve within Kabale Municipal Council, running errands, and aiding those who need emergency transfers to hospitals, such as pregnant mothers A University Driver is permanently on standby,” said Prof Kwesiga.

She also said that Kabale University has pledged to work with Kabale Regional Referral Hospital to fundraise for Generator for the intensive care unit a 17kVA 415 V worth UGX 55 M, the renovation of the Isolation Operation Theatre – which is UGX 20 M, CCTV system for the ICU of UGX 10M, Mobile C-arm X-ray Unit for the Isolation Ward worth UGX 85 m.CT Scan for the ICU worth UGX 2Bn

Dr Sophia Namasope the Kabale Regional referral hospital director said that the donation from Kabale university is a big relief to them as the hospital and asked other organizations an people to help hospital.