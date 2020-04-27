Kabale Veterinary doctor in accident, rushed to hospital

Spread the love

















Kabale – Angella Anyongyeirwe, a Kabale District Local Government Veterinary Officer was on Sunday evening rushed to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital after a Boda Boda knocked her.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman says that Anyongyeire was knocked by Boda Boda cyclist identified as Nuwagaba Isaac who was riding on motorcycle registration number UED 893B.

Maate said that that both Anyongyeire and and Nuwagaba were seriously injured and are both admitted at Kabale Regional Referral hospital.

It’s reported that Anyongyeire who is a resident of Kigongi Cell along Kabale – Mbarara and was knocked as she crossed the road opposite Uganda Police Barracks at Kigongi and the motorcyclist was heading to town at the time of the accident.

Maate said that the accident was registered at Kabale District Police Station under reference number TAR 06/26/04/2020 as an investigation into the cause of the accident commence