KENYA: 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed as count rises to 296 with 14 deaths

Nairobi – Kenya’s Health ministry has, on Tuesday, April 21, confirmed 15 more cases of the coronavirus in Kenya pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 296.

While addressing the Press, Mercy Mwangangi, Kenya’s Health Chief Administrative Secretary revealed that the cases were from Mombasa County (7), Nairobi (6) and Mandera (2).

Mwangangi clarified that of the cases, 4 were foreign nationals and 11 Kenyans as a composition of the 545 tested for COVID-19.

She said, adding six were in quarantine and that nine were found through surveillance.

Dr Mwangangi also announced that five more had been discharged from hospital after recovering, raising Kenya’s total number of recoveries to 74.

This comes barely 48 hours were Kenyan police swung in action arresting 281 for defying the curfew guidelines

“Some of our young people deliberately break curfew regulations on the false belief that they cannot catch COVID19. We remind them that, we are in a war situation, against an enemy,” Dr. Mwangangi stressed.

She commended a section of businesses – such as supermarket and banks for taking the necessary precautions of the safety of their customers and workers.

The Ministry of Health has equally confirmed that 14 people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Kenya.

Kenya’s neighbour, Tanzania has, on Monday, April 20, registered 84 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest recorded in a single day with three more patients succumbing to the deadly disease

While issuing an update, the Minister of Health Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, confirmed the cases from the samples that were taken between April 18 – 20, 2020.

Hon, Mwalimu further acknowledged that three nationals had succumbed to COVID-19.

This has amplified number of confirmed cases to 254 while surging the death toll to 10. The pandemic has spread in Mainland, as well as in both sister Islands of Unguja and Pemba

“The cases have been reported in Dar es Salaam (33), Arusha (4), Mbeya (3), Kilimanjaro (3), Coast Region (3), Tanga (3), Manyara (2), Tabora (1), Dodoma (3), Ruvuma (2), Morogoro (2), Lindi (2), Mara (1), Mwanza (3), Mtwara (1), Kagera (1) and Rukwa (2),” part of the statement read