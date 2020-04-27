KENYA: 8 new cases confirmed as COVID-19 infections reach 363 with 114 recoveries registered

Spread the love

















Nairobi – Kenya’s Health Ministry has, on Monday April 27, confirmed 8 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

While addressing the press at Afya House, Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed the new cases revealing that total number of COVID-19 rising to 363.

“All the new cases are evenly distributed between the capital Nairobi (4) and coastal Mombasa (4) and are all Kenyan,” CS Kagwe disclosed.

CS Kagwe also revealed that a total of 114 had fully recovered from the deadly coronavirus after 8 more people were discharged.

He also addressed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive on re-opening of restaurants on condition that they comply with public health and social distancing regulations.

Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. (FILE PHOTO)

Hon. Kagwe disclosed that among the guidelines would be limits on the maximum number of people allowed in the restaurants to ensure compliance with physical distancing.

“Some of the things that we will expect is that a restaurant will operate between 5 a.m and 4 p.m, not later than that because it allows people to get home…We also have asked that those restaurants that are going to open for this purpose must limit the number of persons in the restaurants to keep social distancing.

“They can be able to have a maximum of four people for at least 10 square metres. The tables in the dining areas must be spaced at least 1.5 metres away from each other and customers sitting must also maintain the social distancing,” he asserted.

He further disclosed that staff members at restaurants would have to be tested before the establishments are allowed to re-open.

“This is not a licence to start opening bars and alcohol sale across the country. Anybody walking into a restaurant should walk in with a mask, sanitize their hands and if your staff have not been tested you cannot open a restaurant,” he stated.