Kenya registers 12 more cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 cases rise to 355

Nairobi – Kenya’s Ministry of Health has, on Sunday, April 26, confirmed 12 more cases of COVID-19, raising the number to 355.

in a press briefing on Sunday, Chief Administrative Secretary in Kenya’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Rashid Aman, revealed that eight of the new cases are from Nairobi and four from Mombasa.

“All the 12 confirmed cases are Kenyan with three having had a recent trip to Somalia,” said Dr. Aman.

Dr Aman revealed that cases in Nairobi were registered, Kibra (2), Karen (1), Dandora (1), Eastleigh (1), Kasarani (1), South B (1) and Umoja (1).

“Coastal town Mombasa’s four cases were confirmed in Mvita Kuze (1), Mishomoroni (1), Mvita-Bondeni (1) and Barsheba (1),” Dr. Aman said..

The Health CAS said the number of recoveries had risen to 106 after eight more patients were discharged while the number of deaths stand at 14.

The National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus (NERC) has order that testing of truck drivers to start immediately at all border crossing points.

The Committee has further resolved that Kenya’s County Governments increase training of their health care workers by utilizing the already trained personnel as trainers in efforts to build the capacity to defeat the deadly coronavirus.

The Ministry also confirmed plans to collaborate with the County Governments to identify COVID 19 isolation facilities at County Level approximated to be 4 to 6 facilities.