Kenya records 11 new COVID-19 cases with count rising to 374 and 11 deaths

Nairobi – Kenya has registered 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 374.

In a Tuesday, April 24 press briefing, Kenya’s Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Rashid Aman disclosed that seven of the new cases were registered in Nairobi and four in coastal Mombasa.

Of Nairobi’s cases, three were recorded in Kawangware, and one each in Eastleigh, Manji and Kaloleni estates while all the four cases in Mombasa were registered in Kibokoni (Old Town).

The Eleven confirmed cases fall under the age range of 3 to 70 years

“We therefore want to request residents of these areas to take extra measures to avoid contracting the virus,” said Dr. Aman.

He said the government of Kenya would enhance contact tracing, surveillance and infection control management in Mombasa following the rising infection trends in the two counties.

“It is important to note the trend of positive cases have been restricted to Nairobi and Mombasa. This indicative of increased local transmission in these two counties,” added Dr. Aman.

Dr Aman sanctioned that rest of the counties were advised to continue observing the containment measures.

The Health CAS further confirmed that 10 more patients had been discharged, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 124. The number of fatalities remains at 14.