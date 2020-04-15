It was comedy! Kenzo clears air on car-sale to survive in Ivory Coast

Spread the love

















Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast – Singer Edirisa Musuza alias aka Eddy Kenzo has, on Wednesday April 15, retracted the alleged sale of car saying it was taken out of context

This Awamidu lemidu lesidu star, recently, took it to his Facebook page putting his car up for sale to make ends meet in Ivory Coast but however, slammed critics that it was taken out of context.

“I am not selling my car because I am broke, it was a joke” he said.

Kenzo who is currently stuck in Ivory Coast following international lockdown and closure of airports claimed that he was too broke and needed someone to send him money by Western Union to take him through expenses.

In exchange, Kenzo said he would give that person his brand new acquired set of wheels, a land cruiser V8.

“Mbaramusizako bantu bange yesterday nakoze post saying anti ani ayina western union muwe emotoka yange mbambi nabadde nsaga” he said.

“I was watching the president adding more 21 days of which it helps the country but I need someone to send me money by Western Union in exchange for my car. Otherwise, my situation is worrying,” he said.

However, the singer now claims it is not as worse as it seems. “It was just comedy,” he said.

According to Kenzo, his post was inspired by the different jokes by people on social media who have been calling for a batter trade of posho and TV sets to survive hunger during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I was joking, but people took the joke so seriously because I used a sad picture. I am not sad. As you can see these other pictures below I took yesterday I’m not happy to be on foreign land and I spend a lot but still can solicit money through Facebook. I am not doing that bad,” he said.

“I am sorry for those this joke might have inconvenienced,” he added.

Eddy kenzo’s post reads

Mbaramusizako bantu bange yesterday nakoze post saying anti ani ayina western union muwe emotoka yange mbambi nabadde nsaga.

Bulijo ndaba abantu nga basaga wano ku Facebook saying ani ayina akawunga muwe tv yange nga just comedy.

Naye joke yange abantu bakitute serious I wasn’t serious at all that was ajoke. Ekifananyi kyenakoze seza kyabadde sad but it doesn’t mean that I was sad no.

As you can see these other pictures below I took yesterday I’m not happy to be on a foreign land and I spend alot but still siyinza kusaba bantu sente ku Facebook and I’m not doing that bad.

I’m sorry eri mwena bekyayisiza obuubi. But was joking thank you and God bless you all mbagara nyo era mbasabira nyo. Nsigadde nga Yenze musuuza eddy eno mu ivory coast.

Kakati nze mbuza nti mbawe kumawurire agafa eno!!! Oba ntuleko wansi tebabuza ebibuze munju ate nebekwasa nze😅😅😅😅😅🙏🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️