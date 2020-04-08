Kibale county MP calls for vigilance, donates UGX2.5M and 250 litres of fuel to COVID-19 fight in Kamwenge

Spread the love

















Kamwenge – The Kibale County Member of Parliament, Hon. Eng Cuthbert Abigaba Mirembe, has, on Wednesday, April 8, called upon the people of Kamwenge and beyond to be vigilant and adhere to guidelines stipulated by the government and Ministry of Health to curb the spread of COVID-19, RedPepper’s Maurice Muhwezi reports

Hon. Abigaba made the remarks while handing-over over 10000 (5000 pairs) gloves valued at UGX 2.5M and 250 litres of fuel to the Kamwenge District COVID-19 Taskforce.

The items were received by the District Health Officer, Dr William Mucunguzi, through RDC Carder Geoffrey Mucunguzi, to expedite the Task Force’s operations to curb spread deadly coronavirus.

“We need to continue educating ourselves. We also have a vibrant task force that has worked tirelessly. in difficult circumstances. Now that Parliament has passed a supplementary budget to facilitate District Task Forces over the country,” Hon. Abigaba said.

Kibale County Member of Parliament, Hon. Eng Cuthbert Abigaba Mirembe. (Parliament PHOTO)

He added “I thank all Health personnel in Kamwenge for their efforts and putting their lives on the life to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This donation is to help our health teams at the forefront in the fight against Coronavirus spread.”

The Kibale MP confirmed that this contribution was in addition to a paid 2.5-minute-long sensitization message about COVID-19 running on Voice of Kamwenge Radio for 3 weeks now.

Hon. Abigaba praised Gender and Labour Minister, Frank Tumwebaze –who hails from the same district, and other leaders for being one-voice in this fight and disclosed that district was ready to combat the deadly virus.

I urge people to remain calm and vigilant about any suspected cases. people to continue respecting the Presidential Directives; Wash hands regularly, Stay Home Stay Safe. We, the leaders, led by Hon Minister Frank Tumwebaze have one voice and have continued to support the preventive measures,” Hon. Abigaba said.

Together we shall defeat the Monster- Corona Virus Those who are able should continue going about farming because the population will still need food,” Abigaba added.

In March, Frank Tumwebaze donated items that included gloves, detergents, masks, aprons & boots for the frontline health workers. He also donated 250 litres of diesel to the emergency district health vehicles.

“I met our Kamwenge district COVID-19 taskforce today morning & we discussed the readiness of our district system and operations of our Hub at Rukunyu. The health workers are doing a great job. I donated, through the District Health Officer (DHO), to our health workers protective gear materials worth Shs 5.5M” Hon Tumwebaze revealed on his social media.

Uganda’s Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Ruganda has, on Tuesday morning April 7, confirmed inception of the National COVID19 Fund to receive funds and oversee transparency and make sure all resources mobilized serve the purpose of fighting this pandemic.

The announcement manifested from a Tuesday morning in a meeting of the National Task Force headed by the Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda and graced by President Museveni.

Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Mary Busingye Karooro Okurut was appointed tohead the Operations of the National fund. (FILE PHOTO)

President Museveni – in retort – appointed the Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Mary Busingye Karooro Okurut to head the Operations of the National fund. Museveni also appointed Dorothy Kisaka, the Senior Governance Advisor to the Prime Minister, to be the Administrator of the Fund.

Ministry of Health, on Tuesday, April 7, confirmed that none of the samples tested positive of the deadly coronavirus, halting the count to 52.

“A total of 150 samples have tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19 today(Tuesday). The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases stands at 52 in Uganda and all are in stable condition at Entebbe Grade B (20), Mulago (30), Adjumani (1) and Hoima (1) hospitals,” read the statement sanctioned by Dr. Mwebesa Henry, Ministry of Health’s Director of General Health Services.