Al-Hajji Kigongo commends taskforce efforts as NRM donates UGX380M

Kampala – In the wake of multiple donations, National Resistance Movement (NRM) has, on Sunday, April 19, injected UGX380 million in the fight against COVID -19.

Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo, the first National Vice-Chairperson of the ruling party, presented the donation to Chairman of the National Task Force Dr. Ruhankana Rugunda at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Flanked by Party Secretary-General, Justine Kasule Lumumba and the National Treasurer, Rose Namayanja Nsereko, Al-Hajji Kigongo commended the task force for their efforts in ‘plateauing’ the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Uganda.

“I urge Ugandans to respect and observe the fatherly guidance from President Yoweri Museveni on how to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus without questions. I also commended the National Task Force for the commitment on duty, so far exhibited,” Al-Hajji Kigongo said.

Deemed the first Party to donate to the taskforce, Hon. Rugunda praised NRM for setting a good example for other members of the IPOD and urged them to emulate the good act

“I salute the National Chairman, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the entire leadership of NRM for demonstrating their commitment towards serving the people of Uganda,” Rugunda remarked.