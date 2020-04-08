KISORO: Eight vehicles impounded in defiance of Presidential Directives

Spread the love

















By Moses Agaba

Kisoro – Police in Kisoro, on Wednesday, April 8, impounded 8 vehicles have for allegedly defying presidential directives issued by President Museveni suspending public transport as a precaution to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kisoro District Police Commander (DPC), Christopher Ruhunde, confirmed the impounding, adding that the drivers of the motor vehicles defied the presidential directive leaving the police with no option but to arrest and impound their vehicles.

Ruhunde cautioned the public to remain peaceful and adhere to the presidential directives saying that as police they will not tolerate any nonsense that whoever defies the directives will be dealt with calling upon all citizens to remain law-abiding citizens.

“We are not ready for any nonsense of people trying to defy the president directive as the eight vehicles are parked the police station as investigations go on,” said Ruhunde.

Ruhunde cautioned the public that to amicably resolve small cases given that courts are not working. He also noted that capital offences and domestic violence has decreased tremendously.