Kisoro RDC, District Health Officer ‘wrestle’ over UGX165M COVID-19 funds issued by Ministry

Kisoro – A bitter row has erupted between the Kisoro RDC Capt Peter Mugisha and the District Health Officer Dr Steven Nsabiyunva over the UGX165M from the Ministry of Health to facilitate anti-COVID-19 activities.

While appearing before the business committee while laying a supplementary budget in the district council hall on Monday, April 27, the Dr. Steven Nsabiyunva and Capt. (Rtd) Peter Mugisha failed to agree on who facilitates security vehicles enforcing the presidential directives.

Dr. Nsabiyunva, said that the ministry of healthy issued guidelines on how to spend the 165 million and that security will be catered for by the RDC’s office.

He read to the house the specifications where the money should be sped as per the operation guidelines from the ministry of health.

However, RDC Mugisha said that the UG165M was given to the districts to help the district COVID-19 task forces ran all activities aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus.

He threatened s to withdraw security from the fight if the DHO does not spare fuel to security vehicles.

Meanwhile, the committee members were not convinced with the RDC’S response terming it unclear. They also questioned the way he has been fueling the patrol vehicles if he does not have the funds to do so