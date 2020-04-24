KK Group donates 400 hospital mattresses to medical facilities in West Nile

Spread the love

















Arua – Several companies and individuals have donated to fight COVID-19 pandemic in the country and more need to be counted as does KK Group in West Nile region.

He says its the group’s social corporate responsibility to the people in the region.

Red Pepper has learnt that this is the biggest donation the region received since president Museveni sounded a call for help from well wishers to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The arrival of the donation caused public anxiety as some people thought it was cash or food items.

West Nile Electricity Connectivity Committee’s treasurer, Ms. Ann Hope Anguyo had to sweat to explain to anxious residents about the donation.

“I just need to make this point very clear here so that we speak the same language.

KKT group procured and sent 400 mattresses as the company support, the distribution started from Adjumani, Moyo, Yumbe,Koboko, Maracha and now Arua after which they proceed to Nebbi.

“I was handed over 100 mattresses as mattresses NOT as CASH MONEY with a request from the MD that these mattresses be handed over to me and I in turn hand over to the Task Force’ Ms. Anguyo explains.

She acknowledged doing this work for Charity, not fame or any financial gain and urged critics to stick to the facts. I’m not resigning this position till I finish the race and honourably hand over with accountability,” she stressed.

Part of the consignment of mattresses donated by KK Group

According to the WNECC treasurer, other districts received 50 pieces of mattresses and 100 pieces to Arua.

Chairperson of the independent COVID-19 taskforce, Counsel Caleb Alaka welcome of the gesture portrayed by the company’s boss.

“‘The Chairperson of KK Travellers is a big-hearted person” Alaka praised the company chief

Alaka confirmed that the 400 mattresses donated to the Hospitals and health centres of West Nile were so timely.

Alaka also urged other members of the business community to extend a helping hand like their colleague (Idro Taban)

“We call upon other great business men and women to emulate him” Alaka urges.

WNECC’s Secretary General, Mr. Adomati Dickson says one of the key needs of people of West Nile during this period of COVID – 19 is food and health related equipment.

“It is upon such a back ground that West Nile Electricity Connectivity Committee (VWNECC) to launched a fundraising drive to solicit material and financial support in order to help our vulnerable people of the 11 districts of West Nile Sub Region, 5 days ago” Adomati explains.

He says though the fundraising drive ended at 5.00Pm Friday, 24th April, 2020, it has been extended to 1st May, this year.

“We would like to thank you, sons, daughters and friends of West Nile who have already contributed towards this cause. You have helped raise over Ugx. 23M in cash and some items in kind by the deadline.

“However, for those who, for a number of reasons, were unable to send in their contributions, the good news is that the committee has decided to extend the deadline to Friday, May 1,” Anne Hope. stresses.