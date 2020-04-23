April 23, 2020

Madagascar President endorses herbal tea remedy for COVID-19

April 23, 2020 Frank Mulu | REDPEPPER Correspondent
Antananarivo – Madagascar president, Andry Rajoelina officially launched a local herbal remedy affirming it can prevent and cure the novel Coronavirus.

The president unveiled the herbal remedy called  “COVID Organics” or CVO, at a ceremony in Antananarivo on Monday. 

According to Rajoelina, the herbal remedy gives results in seven days. 

“Tests have been carried out – two people have now been cured by this treatment,” Rajoelina told ministers, diplomats, and journalists at the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (IMRA), which developed the beverage.

“This herbal tea gives results in seven days,” he said.

Downing a dose, he said: “I will be the first to drink this today, in front of you, to show you that this product cures and does not kill.

The drink, which has been called COVID-Organics, is derived from artemisia – a plant with proven efficacy in malaria treatment – and other indigenous herbs, according to the IMRA.

“COVID-Organics will be used as prophylaxis, that is for prevention, but clinical observations have shown a trend towards its effectiveness in curative treatment,” said Dr Charles Andrianjara, IMRA’s director-general.
Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Madagascar, 121 cases have been recorded with 39 recoveries so far. 

