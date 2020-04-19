Madhvani Group Donates Pickups, Sanitizers towards COVID-19 Fight
Jinja – Madhvani Group, on Friday, handed over two Double Cabin 4×4 Pickups and Sanitiser to Health Ministry and the COVID-19 National Taskforce, Busoga Kingdom and hospitals in four districts.
The contributions are in line with President Yoweri Museveni’s call on
companies to support Coronavirus relief and control efforts.
Prior to the two pickups donated, the group of companies which include
Kakira Sugar Limited delivered 100 20-litre jerry cans and 200
five-litre jerry cans of Kakira Klean Sanitizer to MoH.
Madhvani Group and Kakira Sugar Limited also contributed more
sanitizers of the Kakira Klean brand, produced from Kakira’s
superlative quality Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) that can kill 99.9 per
cent of germs, to hospitals in Jinja, Kamuli, Iganga and Kayunga
districts of Busoga sub-region, as well as to the Busoga Kingdom.
‘’We also urge Ugandans to use the sanitizer to clean their hands and
maintain high-level hygiene as advised by the MoH and President
Museveni, ’’ an official from Madhvani Group Said.
“Madhvani group has donated 600 litres of Kakira Klean Sanitizer to hospitals in Jinja, 400 litres to those in Kamuli, Iganga and Busoga Kingdom, each; as well as 200 litres to Kayunga,” the official added.
According to a statement from Madhvani Group and Kakira Sugar Limited
, in order to make the sanitizers more affordable, Kakira Sugar Limited has produced its own brand ‘Kakira Klean’ for sale in five litres, 10 litres and 20 litres containers which are used by household, hospitals and institutions to stay safe.
The president early last week extended Uganda’s lockdown for another
21 days .The 21-day lockdown extension runs till May 5, 2020 as the
health professionals work hard to assess the emergency of new cases.
He also announced a number of measures including the closure of all
education institutions and suspension of public transport in Uganda.
Social activities, including sports, also suspended.