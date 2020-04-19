Madhvani Group Donates Pickups, Sanitizers towards COVID-19 Fight

The group’s director for corporate affairs, Mr K P Eswar and Jim Kabeho at the Pickups. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Jinja – Madhvani Group, on Friday, handed over two Double Cabin 4×4 Pickups and Sanitiser to Health Ministry and the COVID-19 National Taskforce, Busoga Kingdom and hospitals in four districts.

The contributions are in line with President Yoweri Museveni’s call on

companies to support Coronavirus relief and control efforts.

Prior to the two pickups donated, the group of companies which include

Kakira Sugar Limited delivered 100 20-litre jerry cans and 200

five-litre jerry cans of Kakira Klean Sanitizer to MoH.

Madhvani Group and Kakira Sugar Limited also contributed more

sanitizers of the Kakira Klean brand, produced from Kakira’s

superlative quality Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) that can kill 99.9 per

cent of germs, to hospitals in Jinja, Kamuli, Iganga and Kayunga

districts of Busoga sub-region, as well as to the Busoga Kingdom.

‘’We also urge Ugandans to use the sanitizer to clean their hands and

maintain high-level hygiene as advised by the MoH and President

Museveni, ’’ an official from Madhvani Group Said.

“Madhvani group has donated 600 litres of Kakira Klean Sanitizer to hospitals in Jinja, 400 litres to those in Kamuli, Iganga and Busoga Kingdom, each; as well as 200 litres to Kayunga,” the official added.

According to a statement from Madhvani Group and Kakira Sugar Limited

, in order to make the sanitizers more affordable, Kakira Sugar Limited has produced its own brand ‘Kakira Klean’ for sale in five litres, 10 litres and 20 litres containers which are used by household, hospitals and institutions to stay safe.

The president early last week extended Uganda’s lockdown for another

21 days .The 21-day lockdown extension runs till May 5, 2020 as the

health professionals work hard to assess the emergency of new cases.

He also announced a number of measures including the closure of all

education institutions and suspension of public transport in Uganda.

Social activities, including sports, also suspended.