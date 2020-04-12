Man allegedly clobbered to death in Rukungiri

Spread the love

















Rukungiri – The Police in Rukungiri District are investigating circumstances under which a man died mysteriously.

Elly Maate the KIgezi Region Police Spokesperson identified the deceased as Kwikiriza Rogers, 43, a resident of Nyakazinga village in Bwanga Parish in Nyarushanje Sub County who was on Saturday, April 11 found lying dead in Katoogo Trading Center near his home.

Maate said that Kwikiriza left his home on Friday evening notifying his wife Tuhirwe Odrine that he was going to buy eggs in the Trading Center but he never returned.

It was on Saturday morning when the wife received a telephone call from Nyarubumba LC 1 Chairperson who informed her that her husband was lying dead in the Trading Center.

“Although the relatives and sources close to the family revealed that the deceased suffered from asthma and used to drink heavily, preliminary investigations indicated that he was thumped into a comma,” Matte said.

Maate, however, revealed a case of murder by beating had been registered at Rukungiri Police Station under reference number CRB 704/2020 to help in Investigating the actual cause of death.