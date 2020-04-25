Mbale RDC challenges media to report facts as Woman MP delivers relief food to District taskforce

Spread the love

















Mbale – Mbale Resident District Commissioner, Suleiman Baraza Ogajo threatened to arrest journalists who misrepresent facts regarding the work done by the District COVID-19 Task Force.

Ogajo, while receiving more than seven tones of maize flour, sugar and salt from Mbale District Woman MP Connie Nakayenze Galiwango, cautioned journalists to desist from misleading the public.

He emphasised that the Mbale District Task Force was doing a commendable job and urged journalists to report the facts.

Connie Nakayenze Galiwango, Mbale District Woman MP, disclosed that she used UGX20m given to every legislator to purchase food and other essential items.

“I could not return the money yet several people in Mbale need food with a section of them that were affected by the lockdown in this COVID-19 Pandemic,” Nakayenze said

Nakayenze also challenged the District Task Forces countrywide not to politicize their work citing that battling the COVID-19 pandemic was a matter of life and death and so politicking can wait.

Hajji Umar Nangoli, an aspirant for the Mbale Municipality Parliamentary seat also handed over 500 kilograms of maize flour and UGX500,000 to the Mbale District COVID-19 Task Force.

Nangoli said his donation followed President Yoweri Museveni’s call for support as the country battles the deadly disease.