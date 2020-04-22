Meet Da’Ville Andrew, Kampala’s Most Sought After Lensman

Spread the love

















The advent of digital photography has led to an explosion in photography; both as a creative form of art and as well a career choice for many.

The basics of becoming a photographer are incredibly easy now; you can buy necessary equipments and learn from the job if you have passion.

Red Pepper’s JOLLY GWARI had a chat with Daville Andrew Mutabaazi Kafeero, (CEO of Da’ville Pictures) and one of the many lensmen behind most of the celebs flawless pictures in town—you can say he is one those most sought after photographers.

Some of Daville’s popular clients include comedian Salvado, Socialite Lucy Bagyenzi, Barbie Kyagulanyi among others. He also took pictures of NRM SG Kasule Lumumba wedding anniversary and as well Jenifer Musisi daughter’s wedding.

RP: Why are you in photography?

Daville Andrew: Passion pushed me into it and passion holds me together. Even while I was growing up, I always preferred being behind the camera not so much In front of it.

RP: When and how did you start?

Daville Andrew: I started in 2014 by helping out Oscar Ntege where I learnt the basics and polishing my skill. Then, I went ahead to join Multiways photography with Ricson Kiiza who greatly mentored me and has been a strong pillar in my career. I worked with him and a team of other great people till 2017 when I decided to start my own company till today. I have been in this industry for 6 years and I am not stopping.

RP: Which are your favorite lenses?

Daville Andrew: Canon 135mm F/2 I is my favourite. It has a very sharp focus with great bokeh and amazing color rendering.

RP: In the field, what are your preferred settings?

Daville Andrew: I shoot manual, so settings differ depending on the environment like light, weather, background, time of the day but I mostly shoot landscape with low contrasts and a bit of sharpness. Then my average color temperature is 4800 Kelvin. I research a lot. I take time to see what international photographers are doing. I always have something new for my clients.

RP: Whose work has influenced you most?

Daville Andrew: Richard Avedon [He was an American fashion and portrait photographer. An obituary published in The New York Times said that “his fashion and portrait photographs helped define America’s image of style, beauty and culture for the last half-century].

RP: Any culture shock in photography business?

Daville Andrew: I wish I knew that every client has a differentexpectation

RP: What do you do with your profits?

Daville Andrew: I invest. I give. I take care of my family. But mostly, the welfare of my team.

RP: Do you do marketing for your business?

Daville Andrew: I do more marketing than photography itself by the way. I am always pushing harder in the marketing sector, because there can be no jobs if we aren’t all up in people’s faces.

RP: What sets you a part?

Daville Andrew: It’s the grace of God I guess. I try to make my packages as unique as possible. My relationship with my clients is always exceptional but all wouldn’t add up if there wasn’t a super might God to lead them my way.

RP: Has the social, economic, environment, technological, legal and political environments impacted on your business in any way?

Daville Andrew: In Uganda we have amazing sceneries, infrastructure but the social and political setup has hindered us from exploiting the full potential of all these- for example when you go to a beautiful place to take pictures.

The people in charge would think you are making a huge chunk off it and will ask for a ridiculous amount to let you shoot. Then also you will be arrested if caught shooting in the city without a license from KCCA [which is scuffle to acquire] unless you are a journalist—this is an anti terrorism effort but hinders us from documenting our beautiful country. The economic setup has been in our favour apart from the high taxes imposed on our gadgets.

RP: Where do you see your business in next 5 years?

Daville Andrew: I hope to grow my company into a full events company or hopefully a conglomerate.

RP: Your hobbies

Daville Andrew: Photography, movies, video games and taking on adventures.